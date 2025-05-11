Joey Cantillo News: Stung by Phillies

Cantillo allowed five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three over 1.1 innings in Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Phillies.

Cantillo entered with a runner on base and turned a 1-0 deficit into a 7-0 game. The right-hander allowed the first seven batters faced to reach base. Cantillo had been effective out of the bullpen and entered Saturday with a 1.96 ERA over 18.1 innings.