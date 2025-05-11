Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joey Cantillo headshot

Joey Cantillo News: Stung by Phillies

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Cantillo allowed five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three over 1.1 innings in Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Phillies.

Cantillo entered with a runner on base and turned a 1-0 deficit into a 7-0 game. The right-hander allowed the first seven batters faced to reach base. Cantillo had been effective out of the bullpen and entered Saturday with a 1.96 ERA over 18.1 innings.

Joey Cantillo
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now