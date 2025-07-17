Joey Gerber News: Added to 40-man roster

The Rays selected Gerber's contract from Triple-A Durham on Thursday and optioned him to Durham, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Gerber is now on the 40-man roster but will remain at Durham, where he has posted a 4.91 ERA and 31:10 K:BB over 25.2 frames in 2025. The 28-year-old's only major-league experience came in 2020 when he made 17 relief appearances with the Mariners.