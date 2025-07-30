During the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with Baltimore, Loperfido jammed his left thumb on a play at the plate in the fourth inning, though he was able to finish out the contest. The Blue Jays opted to hold him out of the lineup for their 3-2 loss in the second game of the twin bill, but the young outfielder will be ready to go for the series finale. Loperfido has produced a strong 1.017 OPS over 53 plate appearances with Toronto this season, but he could nonetheless be at risk of losing out on a regular role if Daulton Varsho (hamstring) returns from the injured list this weekend as anticipated.