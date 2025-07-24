Joey Loperfido News: Smacks second homer

Loperfido went 2-for-5 with a solo home run during Thursday's 11-4 win over the Tigers.

Loperfido was one of three Blue Jays to leave the yard Thursday. It was the second time he's homered on the year, a season that began earlier in July at the MLB level for the 26-year-old. Since being recalled from Triple-A Buffalo, the outfielder has been hot at the plate, slashing .324/.361/.529 with seven RBI in 34 at-bats.