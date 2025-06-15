Joey Lucchesi News: Summoned to big leagues

The Giants selected Lucchesi's contract from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Lucchesi was a last-minute addition to San Francisco's major-league roster ahead of Sunday's contest against the Dodgers. With the Giants trading away Sunday's scheduled starter (Kyle Harrison) plus three other players to the Red Sox in exchange for Rafael Devers prior to the game, Lucchesi filled the spots vacated by Harrison on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster. Sean Hjelle will serve as the Giants' opening pitcher for Sunday's game, but Lucchesi could be called upon to cover multiple innings out of the bullpen once Hjelle exits. Lucchesi has previously started in 77 of his 81 appearances in the majors, but he's worked exclusively in relief with Sacramento in 2025, logging a 3.23 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 31:8 K:BB in 30.2 innings.