Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Joey Wentz headshot

Joey Wentz News: Claimed by ATL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 11, 2025

Atlanta claimed Wentz off waivers Friday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Wentz was designated for assignment by the Twins on Wednesday, and he'll get a fresh start in Atlanta's organization. He replaces Kevin Herget on the 40-man roster. Wentz has appeared in 25 MLB games this season, 19 with Pittsburgh and six with Minnesota. He's posted a 6.88 ERA and a 28:20 K:BB across 34 total innings.

Joey Wentz
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now