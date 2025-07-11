Joey Wentz News: Claimed by ATL

Atlanta claimed Wentz off waivers Friday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Wentz was designated for assignment by the Twins on Wednesday, and he'll get a fresh start in Atlanta's organization. He replaces Kevin Herget on the 40-man roster. Wentz has appeared in 25 MLB games this season, 19 with Pittsburgh and six with Minnesota. He's posted a 6.88 ERA and a 28:20 K:BB across 34 total innings.