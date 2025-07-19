Menu
Joey Wentz News: Clean outing in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 19, 2025

Wentz did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two hits and one walk over four scoreless innings in a 12-9 loss against the Yankees. He struck out two.

Wentz delivered four scoreless innings Saturday, but the bullpen's collapse cost the team a win. The southpaw has bounced between three teams this season with mixed results, but he's off to a strong start in Atlanta, posting seven scoreless innings across two appearances. Saturday marked his first start of the year, so it remains to be seen whether he sticks in the rotation or shifts back to a bullpen role.

Joey Wentz
Atlanta Braves
