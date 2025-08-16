The only run the Guardians scored off Wentz came on a third-inning Brayan Rocchio homer. The left-handed hurler was otherwise outstanding, recording his second quality start of the campaign and his second straight victory. Wentz has done well since moving into Atlanta's rotation July 19, registering a 2.87 ERA with a 25:11 K:BB over 31.2 innings spanning six starts. As such, he seems like a lock to remain in a starting role even when Chris Sale (ribcage) comes off the IL, which is likely to happen before the end of August.