Joey Wentz News: Receiving another start

Wentz is slated to start Friday's game against the Rangers in Arlington.

Wentz will pick up a second straight start after he struck out two over four scoreless innings in his first turn through the rotation out of the All-Star break this past Saturday against the Yankees. After having mostly served as a reliever this season across stops with Pittsburgh, Minnesota and now Atlanta, Wentz is still in the process of getting stretched out for starting, so he could be limited to around five innings or 70 pitches Friday.