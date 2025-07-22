Johan Oviedo Injury: Covers 3.1 innings in rehab start

Oviedo (lat/elbow) struck out three and allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks over 3.1 innings in his rehab start with Double-A Altoona on Friday.

Oviedo has now completed four starts during his rehab assignment, which began June 30 in the rookie-level Florida Complex League before he moved up to Single-A Bradenton and then Altoona. He built up to 53 pitches in Friday's outing and may need to make another appearance or two in the minors before he's stretched out enough to handle a typical starter's workload. According to Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Oviedo returned to Pittsburgh on Monday to meet with team doctors and complete a bullpen session, but he's expected to resume his assignment at Altoona or Triple-A Indianapolis later on this week.