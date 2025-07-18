Johan Oviedo Injury: Rehab continues at Double-A

Oviedo's minor-league rehab assignment was transferred from Low-A Bradenton to Double-A Altoona on Friday.

Oviedo got up to 2.2 innings in his most recent minor-league start -- his fourth of what's expected to be a lengthy rehab assignment. He hasn't pitched for the Pirates since 2023, as he missed the entire 2024 season due to Tommy John surgery before sustaining a strained lat during spring training.