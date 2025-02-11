John Curtiss News: Signs with Arizona

Curtiss signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Most of Curtiss' time last season was spent at Triple-A Albuquerque, where he turned in a 3.96 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 50 frames. However, his recent performance in the majors hasn't been as successful, as he's surrendered 14 earned runs in 22 innings since 2023. He'll have a chance to earn a spot at the end of Arizona's bullpen during spring training, but chances are he reports to Triple-A Reno to begin the 2025 campaign.