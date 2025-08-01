Manager Oliver Marmol has the ultimate say, and it's possible he'll have a different of opinion with Mozeliak, but Romero is the most logical candidate to see save chances after the departure of Helsley and Phil Maton. Romero has been the club's top left-handed setup man for most of the season and has permitted only one earned run with a 28:8 K:BB over 25 innings since the start of May. Right-handers Riley O'Brien, Kyle Leahy and Gordon Graceffo could also see some save opportunities if Marmol wants to play matchups.