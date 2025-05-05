Jon Berti News: On bench for series opener

Berti is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.

Nicky Lopez will get the start at the hot corner and will bat ninth while Berti heads to the bench for the series opener. Berti has been serving as the Cubs' primary starter at third base since mid-April, but he's viewed as more of a stopgap solution and is expected to eventually transition into more of a utility role once prospect Matt Shaw is deemed ready to return from Triple-A Iowa.