Jon Gray Injury: Begins rehab assignment
Gray (forearm) allowed one run on one hit and struck out one over two innings for Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.
Gray began a rehab assignment with the Express, throwing 32 pitches (20 strikes), and was touched for a home run. Texas manager Bruce Bochy told Kennedi Landry of MLB.com that Gray would throw about four outings while on rehab but acknowledged that is a "rough timeline."
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now