Jon Gray Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 10, 2025

Gray (forearm) allowed one run on one hit and struck out one over two innings for Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.

Gray began a rehab assignment with the Express, throwing 32 pitches (20 strikes), and was touched for a home run. Texas manager Bruce Bochy told Kennedi Landry of MLB.com that Gray would throw about four outings while on rehab but acknowledged that is a "rough timeline."

Jon Gray
Texas Rangers
