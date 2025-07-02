Jon Gray Injury: Close to rehab assignment

Gray (wrist) tossed a bullpen session Wednesday and is close to being cleared to embark on a rehab assignment, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gray fractured his right wrist during spring training, which caused him to start the season on the 60-day injured list. He was cleared to throw off a mound in mid-June, and the 33-year-old right-hander appears to be ready to start a minor-league rehab assignment. Gray will aim for a return in late July after the All-Star break.