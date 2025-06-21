Jon Gray Injury: Throws 35 pitches in bullpen
Gray (wrist) threw a bullpen session of roughly 35 pitches Friday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
Gray is targeting a late July return, but he's been making significant progress recently in his recovery from a right wrist injury. He threw around 35 pitches against ghost hitters, likely meaning he's throwing his full pitch mix. He was limited to throwing fastballs in his June 13 bullpen session.
