Jon Singleton News: Back in majors

The Astros selected Singleton's contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The veteran first baseman inked a minor-league deal with Houston in late June and will now receive his first look in the majors of 2025. After being let go by the Astros at the end of spring training, Singleton joined the Mets on a minor-league pact. He's played in 73 games at the Triple-A level between the two organizations this year and has 16 homers and an .824 OPS.