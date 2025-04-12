Fantasy Baseball
Jonathan Aranda headshot

Jonathan Aranda News: Perfect at plate in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2025 at 9:48pm

Aranda went 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and two walks in Saturday's 5-4 loss to Atlanta.

Aranda was a force at the plate, reaching base in all five trips and driving in runs in the third, seventh and ninth innings. He's off to a scorching start, hitting .378 with two home runs, seven RBI and six runs scored across 44 plate appearances. The 26-year-old boasts a 95.7 mph average exit velocity this season and has only been limited by a platoon role, logging just five plate appearances against left-handed pitching.

