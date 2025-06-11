This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings six-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

*Possible rain delay/postponement for Rangers at Twins game. Proceed accordingly!

It's a smaller featured slate than usual with several afternoon games today, and Robbie Ray is the chalky option that we expect to be heavily rostered. He is second on the slate in FIP and first in strikeout rate, and while a matchup in Coors Field is never ideal, having a pitcher with a .7 HR/9 rate certainly helps.

We've also highlighted David Festa, Kris Bubic and Sean Burke in our optimizer. Festa is the top point-per-dollar option, while Burke gets a $1,300 discount compared to his FanDuel salary. Festa has been fanning batters at a high clip and Minnesota is a home favorite (double-check the weather), while Bubic is on extra rest with eight 25+ DK point performances this year.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):