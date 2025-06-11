Menu
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, June 11

MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, June 11

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Published on June 11, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings six-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*Possible rain delay/postponement for Rangers at Twins game. Proceed accordingly!

It's a smaller featured slate than usual with several afternoon games today, and Robbie Ray is the chalky option that we expect to be heavily rostered. He is second on the slate in FIP and first in strikeout rate, and while a matchup in Coors Field is never ideal, having a pitcher with a .7 HR/9 rate certainly helps.

We've also highlighted David Festa, Kris Bubic and Sean Burke in our optimizer. Festa is the top point-per-dollar option, while Burke gets a $1,300 discount compared to his FanDuel salary. Festa has been fanning batters at a high clip and Minnesota is a home favorite (double-check the weather), while Bubic is on extra rest with eight 25+ DK point performances this year. 

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Robbie Ray1211
David Festa2925
Kris Bubic3137
David Peterson4369
Clarke Schmidt55412
Jack Leiter6688
Ryan

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Giants7.110High
Mets6.37High
Astros5.44High
Twins5.26Low
Red Sox5.11Medium
Rays4.95High
Yankees4.82Medium
Royals4.13Low
Rockies3.99Medium
Rangers3.712Low
White Sox3.511Medium
Nationals2.68Low

My primary team stack targets

Astros vs. RHP Burke (5.13 FIP, 17.2 K%). Key pieces: Yainer Diaz, Isaac Paredes, Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena, Christian Walker

Giants vs. LHP Freeland (5.19 ERA, 1.54 WHIP). Key pieces: Willy Adames, Jung Hoo Lee, Heliot Ramos, Tyler Fitzgerald, Mike Yastrzemski

Red Sox vs. RHP Littell (5.05 FIP, 1.9 HR/9). Key pieces: Carlos Narvaez, Abraham Toro, Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers

Rays vs. RHP Buehler (5.29 FIP, 1.8 HR/9). Key pieces: Brandon Lowe, Junior Caminero, Josh Lowe, Yandy Diaz, Jonathan Aranda

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle is a DFS Product Specialist at RotoWire and has written for the site since 2020.
