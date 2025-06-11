This article is part of our DFS MLB series.
Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings
In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings six-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.
Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!
*Possible rain delay/postponement for Rangers at Twins game. Proceed accordingly!
It's a smaller featured slate than usual with several afternoon games today, and Robbie Ray is the chalky option that we expect to be heavily rostered. He is second on the slate in FIP and first in strikeout rate, and while a matchup in Coors Field is never ideal, having a pitcher with a .7 HR/9 rate certainly helps.
We've also highlighted David Festa, Kris Bubic and Sean Burke in our optimizer. Festa is the top point-per-dollar option, while Burke gets a $1,300 discount compared to his FanDuel salary. Festa has been fanning batters at a high clip and Minnesota is a home favorite (double-check the weather), while Bubic is on extra rest with eight 25+ DK point performances this year.
Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):
|Pitcher
|Fantasy Points
|FIP
|K%
|Opponent K%
|Robbie Ray
|1
|2
|1
|1
|David Festa
|2
|9
|2
|5
|Kris Bubic
|3
|1
|3
|7
|David Peterson
|4
|3
|6
|9
|Clarke Schmidt
|5
|5
|4
|12
|Jack Leiter
|6
|6
|8
|8
|Ryan
Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact
Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:
|Team
|Implied Runs
|BABIP
|Stack Popularity
|Giants
|7.1
|10
|High
|Mets
|6.3
|7
|High
|Astros
|5.4
|4
|High
|Twins
|5.2
|6
|Low
|Red Sox
|5.1
|1
|Medium
|Rays
|4.9
|5
|High
|Yankees
|4.8
|2
|Medium
|Royals
|4.1
|3
|Low
|Rockies
|3.9
|9
|Medium
|Rangers
|3.7
|12
|Low
|White Sox
|3.5
|11
|Medium
|Nationals
|2.6
|8
|Low
My primary team stack targets
Astros vs. RHP Burke (5.13 FIP, 17.2 K%). Key pieces: Yainer Diaz, Isaac Paredes, Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena, Christian Walker
Giants vs. LHP Freeland (5.19 ERA, 1.54 WHIP). Key pieces: Willy Adames, Jung Hoo Lee, Heliot Ramos, Tyler Fitzgerald, Mike Yastrzemski
Red Sox vs. RHP Littell (5.05 FIP, 1.9 HR/9). Key pieces: Carlos Narvaez, Abraham Toro, Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers
Rays vs. RHP Buehler (5.29 FIP, 1.8 HR/9). Key pieces: Brandon Lowe, Junior Caminero, Josh Lowe, Yandy Diaz, Jonathan Aranda
Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success
Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:
- Tyler Fitzgerald: 3-for-5, 2 HR; .600 BA, 2.600 OPS
- Mike Yastrzemski: 9-for-21, 1 HR; .429 BA, 1.240 OPS
- Rafael Devers: 3-for-10, 1 HR; .300 BA, 1.017 OPS
- Francisco Lindor: 5-for-13, 1 HR; .385 BA, 1.077 OPS
- Jarren Duran: 4-for-12, 1 HR; .333 BA, 1.167 OPS
- Brandon Nimmo: 4-for-15, 1 HR; .267 BA, .779 OPS
For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.