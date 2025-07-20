Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jonathan Aranda headshot

Jonathan Aranda News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 20, 2025

Aranda is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Aranda has gone 0-for-8 with a walk, an RBI and four strikeouts in the first two games out of the All-Star break, and he'll head to the bench for Sunday's series finale versus Baltimore. Yandy Diaz will step in at first base while Junior Caminero rests his legs as the designated hitter.

Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now