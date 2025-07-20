Jonathan Aranda News: Taking seat Sunday

Aranda is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Aranda has gone 0-for-8 with a walk, an RBI and four strikeouts in the first two games out of the All-Star break, and he'll head to the bench for Sunday's series finale versus Baltimore. Yandy Diaz will step in at first base while Junior Caminero rests his legs as the designated hitter.