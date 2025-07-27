Jonathan Bowlan News: Bumped up from Triple-A
The Royals recalled Bowlan from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.
Bowlan will provide Kansas City with a fresh arm in the bullpen heading into Sunday's series finale with the Guardians, but he's unlikely to be entrusted with a high-leverage role. Over his previous stints in the majors this season, Bowlan has made 17 appearances and has delivered a 4.94 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB in 23.2 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now