Jonathan Bowlan News: Bumped up from Triple-A

The Royals recalled Bowlan from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.

Bowlan will provide Kansas City with a fresh arm in the bullpen heading into Sunday's series finale with the Guardians, but he's unlikely to be entrusted with a high-leverage role. Over his previous stints in the majors this season, Bowlan has made 17 appearances and has delivered a 4.94 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB in 23.2 innings.