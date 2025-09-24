Cannon entered in the first inning after opener Fraser Ellard walked the bases loaded, and he managed to escape the jam quickly by striking out Paul Goldschmidt. However, the right-hander quickly unraveled, giving up back-to-back multi-run frames that included a three-run homer to Aaron Judge in the second. The long ball marked the seventh Cannon has allowed in his last five starts, a brutal stretch in which he's posted a 13.50 ERA across 18.2 innings while giving up at least five runs in every outing and taking three losses. The 25-year-old now owns a 5.87 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 84:38 K:BB across 102.2 innings this season.