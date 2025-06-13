Jonathan India Injury: Leaves early with injury

India was removed from Friday's game against the Athletics with an apparent shoulder injury, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

A trainer came out to look at India's shoulder after the 28-year-old dove for a ball in the sixth inning. He initially remained in the game but didn't take the field for the start of the seventh inning. An update on his status may come after Friday's contest, but fantasy managers can consider him day-to-day for now.