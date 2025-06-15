Menu
Jonathan India headshot

Jonathan India Injury: On bench for second straight game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

India (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

India will be relegated to the bench for the second game in a row while he manages a left shoulder subluxation. According to MLB.com, manager Matt Quatraro said that India will be available off the bench Sunday, so the Royals don't appear to be viewing the shoulder issue as something that will send the 28-year-old to the injured list.

Jonathan India
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
