Jonathan India Injury: Out of lineup Saturday

India (shoulder) isn't starting against the Athletics on Saturday, but he could be available off the bench, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

India suffered a shoulder subluxation and was removed from Friday's matchup against the A's, and the issue will keep him out of the starting nine Saturday. However, the injury doesn't appear to be severe given manager Matt Quatraro's indication that the second baseman may be able to enter off the bench. Nick Loftin is getting a start at second base in India's absence Saturday.