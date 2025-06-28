Jonathan India News: Sparks offense in win

India went 4-for-5 with a double, one RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Dodgers.

India was a thorn in the Dodgers' side all game, scoring in the third, fifth and seventh innings. The 28-year-old has had an uneven stretch over his past 10 games, going hitless five times but also notching three multi-hit efforts. For the season, he's slashing .246/.321/.343 with four home runs, 23 RBI and 32 runs scored across 324 plate appearances.