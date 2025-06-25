Jonathan Loaisiga Injury: Contending with illness
Loaisiga is not available out of the bullpen for Wednesday's game against the Reds due to an illness, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
After a mound visit from a trainer, Loaisiga was removed from his appearance in Tuesday's 5-4 loss after retiring just one batter and yielding three earned runs. An immediate explanation wasn't provided for Loaisiga's removal, but the Yankees have since clarified that the right-hander is under the weather. With the Yankees scheduled for an off day Thursday, Loaisiga will look to return for Friday's series opener against the Athletics.
