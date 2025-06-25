Menu
Jonathan Loaisiga Injury: Contending with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 25, 2025 at 2:27pm

Loaisiga is not available out of the bullpen for Wednesday's game against the Reds due to an illness, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

After a mound visit from a trainer, Loaisiga was removed from his appearance in Tuesday's 5-4 loss after retiring just one batter and yielding three earned runs. An immediate explanation wasn't provided for Loaisiga's removal, but the Yankees have since clarified that the right-hander is under the weather. With the Yankees scheduled for an off day Thursday, Loaisiga will look to return for Friday's series opener against the Athletics.

Jonathan Loaisiga
New York Yankees
