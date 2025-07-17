Jonny DeLuca Injury: Closing in on assignment

President of baseball operations Erik Neander said Thursday that DeLuca (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment this week, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

DeLuca initially landed on the injured list in April with a strained right shoulder, though multiple setbacks have caused his absence to extend into the second half of the season. He'll give minor-league action another shot within the next several days and will likely require an extended ramp-up period before rejoining the active roster.