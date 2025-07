The Rays activated DeLuca (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Friday.

DeLuca has been on the shelf since April 8 due to a right shoulder strain, an injury which was initially expected to sideline DeLuca for 2-to-4 weeks before suffering multiple setbacks. The 26-year-old's return will bump Jacob Waguespack from the 40-man roster while Ha-Seong Kim (back) heads to the IL.