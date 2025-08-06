DeLuca will be included in the lineup for the seventh straight contest, but it's not yet clear if he'll be in line for regular starts against right-handed pitching after fellow outfielder Chandler Simpson returned to action in Tuesday's 7-3 win following a four-game absence due to a finger issue. The Rays could open up more time for DeLuca if they opt to rotate a number of other regulars at the designated-hitter spot and commit to Yandy Diaz as a full-time first baseman while Jonathan Aranda (wrist) is on the injured list.