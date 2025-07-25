Menu
Jorbit Vivas headshot

Jorbit Vivas News: Sent down to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

The Yankees optioned Vivas to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Vivas' most recent call-up came July 9 after DJ LeMahieu was DFA'd. Vivas had been trading off starts at third base with Oswald Peraza since, but the Yankees found a full-time starter at the hot corner Friday when they traded with Colorado for Ryan McMahon. In Vivas' most recent stint with the Yankees, he went 2-for-10 with an RBI over six games.

