Jordan Leasure News: Blows save, suffers loss

Leasure (0-2) blew the save and took the loss in Sunday's extra-inning game with the Athletics. He allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and no walks in one-third of an inning.

Leasure was called upon to close out a 2-1 lead in the 10th inning. The Chicago reliever struck out J.J. Bleday before allowing a walk-off, two-run homer on his first pitch to Luis Urias. Since the White Sox only have seven wins, it has been difficult to determine who is the team's closer. However, given the opportunity he was given in this game, Leasure still remains in the saves mix. He currently sports a 4.50 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB across 10 innings while surrendering three homers.