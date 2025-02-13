Jordan Montgomery News: Cuts weight over offseason
Montgomery said Thursday that he's lost 20 to 25 pounds over the offseason, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Montgomery appears motivated following a disastrous 2024 campaign which saw him collect a 6.23 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 83:44 K:BB across 117 innings. It's been no secret that the Diamondbacks have attempted to trade the lefty this offseason, but his $22.5 million salary has made that difficult. Arizona plans to operate with a traditional five-man rotation again in 2025, which could mean Montgomery being used in long relief if he's still with the club on Opening Day.
