Jordan Montgomery headshot

Jordan Montgomery News: Cuts weight over offseason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Montgomery said Thursday that he's lost 20 to 25 pounds over the offseason, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Montgomery appears motivated following a disastrous 2024 campaign which saw him collect a 6.23 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 83:44 K:BB across 117 innings. It's been no secret that the Diamondbacks have attempted to trade the lefty this offseason, but his $22.5 million salary has made that difficult. Arizona plans to operate with a traditional five-man rotation again in 2025, which could mean Montgomery being used in long relief if he's still with the club on Opening Day.

Jordan Montgomery
Arizona Diamondbacks
