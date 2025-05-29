Jordan Romano News: Hangs on for eighth save

Romano earned the save in the opening game of Thursday's doubleheader with Atlanta, allowing a hit and three walks in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two.

Romano pulled a rabbit out of his hat Wednesday, as he managed to close out a 5-4 victory despite allowing four men to reach base. Atlanta would load the bases with two outs before Romano struck out Eli White to end the game. The 32-year-old Romano seems to have firmed his grasp on the ninth-inning job in Philly despite some recent struggles -- he's allowed three runs on four hits and four walks in his last three appearances (2.2 innings). Overall, Romano is 8-for-10 in save chances this year with a 7.29 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 27:11 K:BB across 21 innings.