That's now seven scoreless outings in the last eight appearances for Romano, who has tumbled down Philadelphia's bullpen pecking order after opening the season as its closer. The 32-year-old right-hander has managed to produce a strong 0.72 WHIP since the start of July, but his 4.66 ERA during that span (9.2 innings) leaves quite a bit to be desired. Romano's average fastball velocity is down under 96 mph in 2025 for the first time since 2019, which is certainly concerning for a pitcher coming off a 2024 campaign that was ruined by right elbow troubles.