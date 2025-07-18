Jordan Walker Injury: Making return Friday

The Cardinals plan to activate Walker (appendix) from the 10-day injured list Friday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old has been sidelined for nearly a month after recovering from a bout of appendicitis, and he'll rejoin the Cardinals coming out of the All-Star break. Walker has yet to find his groove in the majors this year with a .210/.267/.295 slash line and 33 percent strikeout rate in 191 plate appearances, and he also struggled during his 12-game rehab assignment with a .583 OPS. Alec Burleson has settled in as St. Louis' primary right fielder, but Walker still has a decent path to playing time for the immediate future with Lars Nootbaar (ribs) on the injured list.