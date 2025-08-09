The 23-year-old outfielder got hold of a Ryan Brasier sinker in the sixth inning and crushed it 434 feet to left-center field for a solo shot. It was Walker's fourth long ball of the season and his first since May 17, ending a 35-game drought, but he's been on a heater since the All-Star break. Friday's effort was his second straight three-hit performance, and over his last 18 games Walker is slashing .318\/.366\/.455 with six doubles, two steals, five runs, eight RBI and a 23.9 percent strikeout rate -- a big improvement on his 30.5 percent mark for the season.