Jordan Walker News: Gaining foothold in lineup

Walker will start in right field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

Manager Oliver Marmol will keep Walker in the starting nine for the sixth straight game while the outfielder continues to wield a hot bat; he's gone 7-for-20 with three doubles, one walk, two runs and two RBI. Until one of Nolan Gorman (back) or Lars Nootbaar (rib) return from the injured list, Walker looks like he could have a clear path to regular playing time against both right- and left-handed pitching.