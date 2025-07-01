Jorge Mateo Injury: Facing extended absence

Mateo was diagnosed with a strained left hamstring Tuesday and is expected to miss 8-12 weeks, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mateo landed on the injured list in early June due to elbow inflammation. However, after suffering a hamstring injury during a rehab game at Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, it now seems likely that his absence will extend into September. As a result, Luis Vazquez, who was selected from Triple-A as Mateo's roster replacement, will likely remain with the big club as bench depth for the foreseeable future.