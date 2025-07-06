Jorge Mateo Injury: Goes on 60-day IL

The Orioles transferred Mateo (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

Initially placed on the IL on June 7 due to left elbow inflammation, Mateo was on the cusp of his return before he suffered a significant left hamstring strain during a rehab game with Triple-A Norfolk last Sunday. The Orioles are expecting him to miss 8-to-12 weeks due to the hamstring injury, so his move to the 60-day IL won't affect his timeline for a return. The transaction opened up a spot on the 40-man roster for catcher Alex Jackson, whom the Orioles acquired from the Yankees on Sunday.