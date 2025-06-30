Jorge Mateo Injury: Suffers setback
Mateo (elbow) was pulled from a rehab game Sunday with Triple-A Norfolk due to a hamstring issue, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Mateo has been working his way back from left elbow inflammation and was participating in his fourth game of a rehab assignment before sustaining the setback. He's expected to undergo further evaluation in the coming days, so be on the lookout for an update on the severity of the injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now