Jorge Soler Injury: Absent from Friday's lineup
Soler (back) is not in the Angels' starting lineup against the Mariners on Friday, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
Soler will sit for a second consecutive game due to back soreness that flared up during Wednesday's game against the Mets. Chris Taylor will start in right field and bat eighth in Soler's absence, though the latter could be available off the bench to pinch hit.
