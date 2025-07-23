Jorge Soler Injury: Exits game with injury
Soler was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mets in the third inning with an undisclosed injury, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Soler has been dealing with a back issue recently, so it's possible that injury is still lingering and flared up on him. He struck out in his lone plate appearance before exiting. The Angels should have more on Soler's condition shortly.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now