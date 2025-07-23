Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jorge Soler headshot

Jorge Soler Injury: Exits game with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 23, 2025 at 11:00am

Soler was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mets in the third inning with an undisclosed injury, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Soler has been dealing with a back issue recently, so it's possible that injury is still lingering and flared up on him. He struck out in his lone plate appearance before exiting. The Angels should have more on Soler's condition shortly.

Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now