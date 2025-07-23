Menu
Jorge Soler Injury: Lifted early with back tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Soler was removed in the bottom of the third inning of Wednesday's game against the Mets due to back tightness.

A bout with back soreness forced Soler to the injured list June 20, and the Angels had been giving him more frequent days off since he was activated July 1. The extra maintenance apparently hasn't fully resolved the issue, as Soler's back acted up on him again Wednesday and resulted him being removed from the contest after just one plate appearance. Chris Taylor started at third base but took over in right field once Soler exited the game.

