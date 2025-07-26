Jorge Soler Injury: Placed on injured list

The Angels placed Soler on the 10-day injured list Saturday with lower-back inflammation, retroactive to Thursday.

Soler's back forced him out of Wednesday's game early, and he'll now have to remain out until at least early August upon moving to the IL. Gustavo Campero was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to replenish the Halos' outfield depth, though LaMonte Wade will likely receive the bulk of reps in right field until Soler is healthy.