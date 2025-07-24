Jorge Soler Injury: Resting Thursday

Soler (back) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mariners, Jack Janes of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

A back injury forced Soler out of Wednesday's game in the third inning. The 33-year-old has already spent time on the IL this year due to back problems, so the Angels will err on the side of caution and hold him out of Thursday's contest while LaMonte Wade starts in right field.