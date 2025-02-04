Jose Altuve News: Already working out in left field

Astros manager Joe Espada said Tuesday that Altuve has been working out in left field for the last two weeks, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Altuve would move to left field if the Astros re-sign Alex Bregman, but it sounds like he might see some action in the outfield whether Bregman is brought back or not. Espada added that while he won't commit to how many games Altuve will play in the outfield, it's "something that we are looking at to create some flexibility." Altuve, 34, has never played the outfield either at the major- or minor-league level. Adding outfield eligibility would give him a boost in fantasy value.