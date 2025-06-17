Menu
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, June 17

MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, June 17

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Published on June 17, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 12-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*Possible rain delays in Twins at Reds, Brewers at Cubs and Cardinals at White Sox. Proceed accordingly!

Tonight's large slate brings us five starters priced $9k or higher, with Robbie Ray being the top priced option and a solid one at that. He has the lowest FIP on the slate and only Will Warren is striking out batters at a higher clip. The matchup also works in Ray's favor, as the Guardians have scored more than four runs just once over their last 14 games. 

In addition to Ray and Warren, we've also starred Bryan Woo and Dean Kremer in our optimizer. Kremer is the value option on the slate as he gets a $1,200 discount compared to his FanDuel salary, while Warren is the top point-per-dollar starter. Woo is our top projected pitcher and has a 2.72 career home ERA (3.97 on the road). Note that Andrew Abbott and David Peterson also rank well in the metrics below. 

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (less than 10 innings marked as N/A):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Bryan Woo110113
Robbie Ray2

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Dodgers6.93High
Yankees6.48High
Astros6.06High
Cubs5.611Medium
Athletics5.57Medium
Cardinals5.32High
Rays5.14High
Blue Jays5.015Medium
Rangers5.024Low
Braves4.99Medium
Reds4.95High
Orioles4.912Medium
Twins4.513High
Mariners4.414Low
Diamondbacks4.418Low
Giants4.320Low
White Sox4.121Medium
Mets4.019Low
Royals3.910Medium
Brewers3.917High
Padres3.616Medium
Guardians3.122Low
Angels3.023Low
Red Sox2.91Low

My primary team stack targets

Astros vs. LHP Sears (4.90 FIP, 1.9 HR/9). Key pieces: Yainer Diaz, Christian Walker, Jose Altuve, Isaac Paredes, Jeremy Pena

Brewers vs. RHP Brown (5.71 ERA, 1.47 WHIP). Key pieces: Sal Frelick, Jackson Chourio, Christian Yelich, William Contreras, Brice Turang

Reds vs. RHP Festa (4.61 FIP, 1.6 HR/9). Key pieces: Tyler Stephenson, Gavin Lux, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Elly De La Cruz, Will Benson

Athletics vs. RHP Alexander (career 6.37 ERA, 1.7 HR/9). Key pieces: Nick Kurtz, Brent Rooker, Lawrence Butler, Jacob Wilson, Tyler Soderstrom

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

