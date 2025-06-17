This article is part of our DFS MLB series.
Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings
In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 12-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.
Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!
*Possible rain delays in Twins at Reds, Brewers at Cubs and Cardinals at White Sox. Proceed accordingly!
Tonight's large slate brings us five starters priced $9k or higher, with Robbie Ray being the top priced option and a solid one at that. He has the lowest FIP on the slate and only Will Warren is striking out batters at a higher clip. The matchup also works in Ray's favor, as the Guardians have scored more than four runs just once over their last 14 games.
In addition to Ray and Warren, we've also starred Bryan Woo and Dean Kremer in our optimizer. Kremer is the value option on the slate as he gets a $1,200 discount compared to his FanDuel salary, while Warren is the top point-per-dollar starter. Woo is our top projected pitcher and has a 2.72 career home ERA (3.97 on the road). Note that Andrew Abbott and David Peterson also rank well in the metrics below.
Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (less than 10 innings marked as N/A):
|Pitcher
|Fantasy Points
|FIP
|K%
|Opponent K%
|Bryan Woo
|1
|10
|11
|3
|Robbie Ray
|2
Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact
Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:
|Team
|Implied Runs
|BABIP
|Stack Popularity
|Dodgers
|6.9
|3
|High
|Yankees
|6.4
|8
|High
|Astros
|6.0
|6
|High
|Cubs
|5.6
|11
|Medium
|Athletics
|5.5
|7
|Medium
|Cardinals
|5.3
|2
|High
|Rays
|5.1
|4
|High
|Blue Jays
|5.0
|15
|Medium
|Rangers
|5.0
|24
|Low
|Braves
|4.9
|9
|Medium
|Reds
|4.9
|5
|High
|Orioles
|4.9
|12
|Medium
|Twins
|4.5
|13
|High
|Mariners
|4.4
|14
|Low
|Diamondbacks
|4.4
|18
|Low
|Giants
|4.3
|20
|Low
|White Sox
|4.1
|21
|Medium
|Mets
|4.0
|19
|Low
|Royals
|3.9
|10
|Medium
|Brewers
|3.9
|17
|High
|Padres
|3.6
|16
|Medium
|Guardians
|3.1
|22
|Low
|Angels
|3.0
|23
|Low
|Red Sox
|2.9
|1
|Low
My primary team stack targets
Astros vs. LHP Sears (4.90 FIP, 1.9 HR/9). Key pieces: Yainer Diaz, Christian Walker, Jose Altuve, Isaac Paredes, Jeremy Pena
Brewers vs. RHP Brown (5.71 ERA, 1.47 WHIP). Key pieces: Sal Frelick, Jackson Chourio, Christian Yelich, William Contreras, Brice Turang
Reds vs. RHP Festa (4.61 FIP, 1.6 HR/9). Key pieces: Tyler Stephenson, Gavin Lux, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Elly De La Cruz, Will Benson
Athletics vs. RHP Alexander (career 6.37 ERA, 1.7 HR/9). Key pieces: Nick Kurtz, Brent Rooker, Lawrence Butler, Jacob Wilson, Tyler Soderstrom
Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success
Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:
- Zach Neto: 2-for-3, HR; .667 BA, 2.667 OPS
- Gunnar Henderson: 7-for-15, 2 HR; .467 BA, 1.463 OPS
- Matt Olson: 4-for-16, 4 HR; .250 BA, 1.368 OPS
- Jose Altuve: 9-for-22, 2 HR; .409 BA, 1.277 OPS
- Ronald Acuna: 5-for-18, HR; .278 BA, .935 OPS
- Austin Riley: 9-for-23, 3 2B; .391 BA, .983 OPS
- Yainer Diaz: 4-for-10, 2B; .400 BA, .917 OPS
For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.