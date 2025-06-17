This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 12-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

*Possible rain delays in Twins at Reds, Brewers at Cubs and Cardinals at White Sox. Proceed accordingly!

Tonight's large slate brings us five starters priced $9k or higher, with Robbie Ray being the top priced option and a solid one at that. He has the lowest FIP on the slate and only Will Warren is striking out batters at a higher clip. The matchup also works in Ray's favor, as the Guardians have scored more than four runs just once over their last 14 games.

In addition to Ray and Warren, we've also starred Bryan Woo and Dean Kremer in our optimizer. Kremer is the value option on the slate as he gets a $1,200 discount compared to his FanDuel salary, while Warren is the top point-per-dollar starter. Woo is our top projected pitcher and has a 2.72 career home ERA (3.97 on the road). Note that Andrew Abbott and David Peterson also rank well in the metrics below.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (less than 10 innings marked as N/A):