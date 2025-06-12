Jose Altuve News: Fills up box score in win

Altuve went 2-for-3 with two RBI, two doubles, a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 4-3 victory over the White Sox.

Altuve filled up the box score, and he tallied his third consecutive multi-hit effort. Thursday also marked the veteran second baseman's third game with multiple extra-base hits on the year, and he's really begun to heat up at the plate recently. Across his last 18 outings (70 at-bats), Altuve is batting .371 with five homers, three doubles, 13 RBI and 13 runs scored.